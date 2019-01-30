Railway Jobs 2019: Huge vacancy under 7th pay commission; check details here

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 30: Big opportunity for railway job aspirants. The Recruitment Cell of Northern Railway had released a notification inviting applications under Scout and Guide Quota. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet are advised to apply for the positions before the deadline, i.e. January 30, 2019.

The posts are open to all candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/Ex SM/PWD Categories who apply against this notification will be extended relaxation in age limit as admissible in a general open market recruitment. However, in case of being selected with any relaxation on account of being a candidate from the above categories, he/she will be taken against reserved roster point.

Group 'C': Applicants' age should be between 18 and 30 years. However, age limit for SC/ST and OBC candidates has been relaxed by 5 years and 3 years respectively.

Applicants' age should be between 18 and 30 years. However, age limit for SC/ST and OBC candidates has been relaxed by 5 years and 3 years respectively. Group 'D': Applicants' age should be between 18 and 33 years. However, age limit for SC/ST and OBC candidates has been relaxed by 8 years and 6 years respectively.

Applicants' age should be between 18 and 33 years. However, age limit for SC/ST and OBC candidates has been relaxed by 8 years and 6 years respectively. Group C: Applicant should have completed 10+2 or its equivalent with with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate from a recognised Board.

Applicant should have completed 10+2 or its equivalent with with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate from a recognised Board. Group D: 10th pass + National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT OR 10th pass + ITI Equivalent from a recognized Educational Board

10th pass + National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT OR 10th pass + ITI Equivalent from a recognized Educational Board Salary: For Group 'C' post, the salary is as per Level 2 of pay matrix 7th Central Pay Commission and for Group 'D' post, it is as per Level 1 of pay matrix 7th CPC.

For Group 'C' post, the salary is as per Level 2 of pay matrix 7th Central Pay Commission and for Group 'D' post, it is as per Level 1 of pay matrix 7th CPC. Application Fee: Application fee for General/OBC candidates is Rs 500 while it is Rs 200 for SC/ST and Ex- Servicemen candidates.

Check official notification here

Officials Notification link: http://www.rrcnr.org/rrcnr_pdf/S_and_G_Notification_for_2018-19.pdf