Railway jobs 2019: 463 vacancies in Central Railways

India

Mumbai, Jan 30: Central Railways has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 463 vacancies. The candidate who is looking for Station Master, ESM-I & Various Vacancies can apply application on or before 18th February 2019.

Central Railway is inviting offline applications from railway staff who have retired from railway service of Mumbai (Maharashtra) division of central railway. Eligible retired staffs need to send your prescribed application form along with service certificate, pensioner ID and pension payment order.

Last Date To Apply : 18th February 2019

Education Qualification : Check Official Notification

Age limit : 65 years

