Rail tickets booked till June 30 cancelled, only special trains tocrun now

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 14: The Indian Railways has cancelled rail tickets till June 30, except for the special trains and Shramik Special Trains.

Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal said, " we want to give safe passage to all workers who want to go home. We have run about 700 trains so far. The capacity is to run 300 trains everyday and the Railways has geared up 1,200 trains for this.

Within minutes, train tickets sold out for next five days

I am hoping that the state government can come to an agreement on this, Goyal also said.

In the order, the Railways said, " regular passenger service including Mail/Express, Passenger and Suburban trains have been cancelled until further advise.

Competent authority has desired that all tickets booked for the above trains for the period up to June 30 2020 may be cancelled and full refund generated. The Shramik Special trains and Special train services that were started on May 12 shall however continue to operate, the order also read.