Rail passengers can now check online how meal is cooked & packed

India

New Delhi, Feb 25: Passengers can now access live feed online of how their meals are being cooked and packed at railway kitchens. The website, Rail Drishti Dashboard, was launched by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday.

"The portal will give out information about various trains, stations, tickets sold and enable the public to watch live feed from IRCTC kitchens across the country," Goyal said at a press conference at the Rail Bhavan here.

The site is user-friendly and people can closely observe the condition of various facilities and lodge complaints on the portal, the railway minister said. "Grievances of people will be taken care of and people can closely watch the 41 developments in the railways on the dashboard." The information on the dashboard offers services under 15 categories, including tracking of trains, 360-degree virtual tour of train routes, freight earnings, expenditure incurred by the railways. The dashboard will display the income generated per day, per week, per month and per year. It will show the achievements of the railways and information related to freight trains, Goyal said.

The portal can be reached at www.raildrishti.cris.org.in. Goyal asked the officials to make the URL simpler and called for suggestions from people to improve the website. Goyal said the portal had been launched to make the people aware of the ongoing projects in the railways.

"We are accountable to the needs and aspirations of the public. This platform brings us closer to the dream of a digital railways, which encourages transparency by bringing all the information in the public domain," he said.

Goyal said the National Democratic Alliance government had served the people of the country and given its report card each year. "It is now on public... it is time to see their mandate." Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav and senior officials were also present at the occasion.

