Rail, bus air services to remain suspended: Services that will be hit during Janta curfew

New Delhi, Mar 21: There would be no trains, buses or metros on Sunday. These steps have been taken in view of the janta curfew that has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM in his address asked the people to stay of the roads and public places during the janta curfew, which will be in place for 14 hours between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday.

While almost all services will remain closed essential services such as media, medical services, police will not come under the purview of the curfew.

No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday in view of the "Janta curfew."

Mail and express trains will also stop services from 4 am on Sunday. All suburban train services to be reduced to a bare minimum as well.

As of now, the Indian Railways has cancelled 245 trains in order to restrict unnecessary travel due to the coronavirus outbreak.

GoAir has announced that it would suspend all flights on Sunday when the janta curfew will be in force.

Indigo has said that it would operate only 60 per cent of its domestic flights on Sunday.

"Vistara will operate on a reduced network on Sunday, 22 March on account of Janta curfew. Passengers who have been affected by cancellations will be contacted soon," Air Vistara spokesperson said.

The Delhi Metro has announced closure of all its services on Sunday. There are however no plans as yet to shut down public bus services as yet.

Ola and Uber have advised drivers to stay off the roads. However the app services will be functional in case of an emergency.

95,000 autos in Delhi have extended their support to the Janta curfew. 15 traders in the national capital would down shutters.

The Noida Metro Line Corporation will suspend Aqua Line services and the city bus service.

In Gujarat no government buses will ply on Sunday. In Tamil Nadu, the bus and metro rail services will remain suspended. Private operators too have extended their support.

Operations of Lucknow Metro will also remain suspended. All pubs malls, theatres, bars across the country will remain shut. The BMTC in Bengaluru would operate with limited capacity and based on demand.