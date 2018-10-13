Raids on Falah-e-Insaniyat office: Rs 18 lakh cash recovered

New Delhi, Oct 13: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches in connection with a terror funding case involving the Falah-e-Insaniyat, the financial wing of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

The searches were conducted in the offices and premises of one Hilal Ahmed at Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. Ahmed is a resident of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The searches led to the recovery of Rs 18 lakh, 6 mobiles along with SIM cards and other incriminating documents.

During the probe it emerged that one Mohammad Salman a resident of Nizamuddin, New Delhi was in regular tough with one Dubai based Pakistani national, who is the deputy chief of the FeF.

The accused person has been receiving funds, being sent by FIF operators and his associates, through Hawala operators to further their nefarious activities and create unrest in India and carry out the terrorist activities.

Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation is a Lahore, Pakistan based organization established by Jamat-ud-Dawa. It is a front-end organisation of Lashkar, a terror organisation proscribed under UAPA. Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation was also designated as a Terrorist entity by USA in 2010.