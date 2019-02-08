Raids carried out at properties linked to former CBI chief Nageshwar Rao

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 8: Raids were carried out on Friday in Kolkata at properties reportedly linked to former interim CBI director M Nageshwar Rao.

Kolkata police conducted raids at two different locations, reported ANI. One of the locations is allegedly Nageshwar Rao's wife's company Angelina Mercantile Pvt Ltd at Salt Lake.

While initial reports stated that AMPL was owned by Rao's wife Mannem Sandhya, the CBI officer in a statement issued a denial. In a statement earlier, he had also explained the financial transactions, a News 18 report said.

Saying that the firm was not related to his family members, Rao stated he had already clarified regarding this issue through a signed press statement on October 30, 2018.

"Further, complete details of all property of my family and mine have already been submitted in my annual property return submitted to the government," he added.

IPS officer M Nageshwar Rao was appointed as the interim director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in October last year after then CBI chief Alok Verma and his deputy -- special director Rakesh Asthana -- were sent on leave following a feud between them

Nageshwar Rao is an Indian Police Services (IPS) officer of the 1986 batch from the Odisha cadre.

The Supreme Court on Thursday (Feb 7) severely reprimanded former CBI interim director M Nageshwar Rao and asked him to appear before it in connection with the transfer of former Joint Director A K Sharma, who was probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case. Supreme Court says that former CBI interim director M Nageswara Rao has prima facie committed contempt of court by transferring CBI officer AK Sharma, who was probing Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, without taking court's consent.