Raids at multiple locations in Shopian to trace Davinder Singh’s terror links

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Davinder Singh case. The raids were conducted at several locations at Shopian district.

The NIA during the raids seized incriminating material, which includes documents. These documents will help us further our probe, NIA sources told OneIndia.

It may be recalled that Singh, a police official from J&K was arrested on charges of helping three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

Protection in lieu of money: Davinder Singh’s close association with Hizbul revealed

The NIA which is probing the case has also learnt that Singh had taken the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to Jammu last year too and facilitated their return to Shopian, interrogators have claimed.

Singh is alleged to have brought Naveed Babu, Mir Irfan and Rafi Rather from Shopian to Srinagar earlier this month. They set out to Jammu, from where they were planning on going to New Delhi. However before he could leave, the police arrested him sources familiar with the developments confirmed.

Singh during his interrogation claimed that he was ferrying the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to facilitate their surrender.

Officials investigating him say that he had made this made claim during interrogation, but we are investigating the same further. Interrogators say that he has denied the charges against him. He says that he was facilitating a big catch, but there are several inconsistencies in his statements, the officer also said.

NIA gets 15 days custody of Davinder Singh

However, sources also said that Singh was helping the terrorists cross the Banihal tunnel in lieu of money. The source also said that an amount of over Rs 10 lakh was agreed upon. Singh, however, denied the charge during interrogation. The source added that Singh was not being truthful and he had no authorisation to organise a surrender.

The official cited above said that they were tracking their movements from Shopian. A police party in civvies was near his residence keeping a watch over their movements.