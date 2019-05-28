Rahul's offer to resign suicidal: Lalu Prasad

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 28: Rahul Gandhi's offer to step down as Congress president will be suicidal not just for his own party but also all opposition, said jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday.

"Rahul's offer to resign suicidal. Opposition parties had the common goal to dislodge BJP but failed to build a national narrative. The result in a particular election can never alter the reality in as diverse and plural a country as India," Lalu Prasad, who is in jail since last year in the Fodder scam case, tweeted.

Lalu Prasad's RJD, currently headed by son Tejashwi, was decimated in Bihar with the party failing to get even one of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats.

Uncertainty at the Congress helm continued on Tuesday with party president Rahul Gandhi remaining adamant on his resignation. According to the reports, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) - the highest decision-making body will convene a meeting within the four days to decide the next course of action.