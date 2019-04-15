  • search
    Rahul’s comments on Rafale not part of our observations: SC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 15: The Supreme Court has issued notices to Congress president, Rahul Gandhi for his statements on the Rafale deal.

    The court is hearing a contempt plea against Rahul. The court has asked him to explain his comments.

    Rahul’s comments on Rafale not part of our observations: SC
    The Supreme Court. File Photo.

    The court also clarified thats its Rafale judgment "had no occasion" to make any such comments ascribed to it by Rahul Gandhi. The judgment was solely on a legal question about admissibility as evidence certain documents objected to by the AG, the court also said.

    BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly attributing his remarks on the recent Rafale verdict to the court.

    Lekhi, who is a sitting Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi constituency, in her plea alleged that Gandhi has attributed his personal remarks to the top court and tried to create prejudice.

    Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Lekhi, told the bench that the Congress president reportedly made a remark that the "Supreme Court said chowkidaar chor hai (The watchman is a thief)," in the verdict.

