Rahul's candidature in Wayanad sign of appeasement politics: PM Modi

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying he is not contesting from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency to send a message to the South, but a message for appeasement politics.

Canvassing votes for BJP candidates here at a rally on Thursday night, he wanted to know why Gandhi was not contesting from either Thiruvanathapuram or Pathanamthitta constituencies in the state.

"Congress naamdhaar says he came to Wayanad to give a message to South India. Could he not give a message from Thiruvananthapuram... the state capital or from Pathanamthitta where he could have given a bigger message. This message is not for south, but a message for appeasement politics," Modi charged.

PM Modi accused Rahul Gandhi of pretending to side against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala, while secretly befriending the party in Delhi. The PM alleged Rahul Gandhi is doing so only to secure his place in Parliament.

"Congress president had to come to Wayanad here to secure his place in Parliament. He says he won't speak a word against CPI(M). Kerala main kushti aur Delhi main dosti, yahi inka khel hai," PM Modi stated.

"The faith and affection towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and me has only increased over time. Today I am here to seek your blessings so that we continue to convert your faith and affection to record development," PM Narendra Modi said.

He added, "These elections will determine if India will make rules or just follow them. So there is a huge responsibility on the shoulders of voters of Kerala, especially first-time voters."

Gandhi has filed his nomination in Wayanad as a second seat in addition to his traditional constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh with the Congress saying it was a message to the southern states that they are deeply valued and respected.

Thiruvananthapuram and Pathnamthitta, where the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple is located, is witnessing a fierce triangular contest between the ruling CPI(M) headed LDF, opposition Congress led UDF and BJP-NDA candidate.