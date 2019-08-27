Rahul writes to Centre seeking help for flood relief works in Kerala

New Delhi, Aug 27: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is an MP from Wayanad, has written a letter to three Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Harsh Vardhan and Nitin Gadkari over the devastation caused due to floods in Kerala.

He has requested that minimum guaranteed days of employment under MGNREGA in Kerala be increased. 14 people were killed and over a hundred were rendered homeless due to floods in Wayanad alone. The derath toll for the entire state is 125.

Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi had written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking setting up of a single-window system for reissuance of documents lost or damaged during the recent devastating floods in the state. Gandhi, in his letter to Vijayan, flagged that many flood-affected families in his constituency lost essential documents such as ration cards, Aadhaar cards, school or college certificates, land titles, registered documents, birth certificates, death certificates, tax receipts, pan cards.

To Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Gandhi reportedly sought funds to repair, maintain and rebuild roads damaged by floodwaters

"Kerala witnessed one of the worst floods in the last few decades. Heavy rains, flooding, landslides have left people homeless, and rendered thousands of houses uninhabitable due to the deposition of mud and silt in the houses... I would like to request you to expand the scope of works under MGNREGA for the state of Kerala for enabling the state to take up needed flood rehabilitation works, and also increase the minimum guaranteed days of employment for a family to 200 days," NDTV report quoted Gandhi's letter as saying.

Gandhi had also earlier suggested that instead of expecting flood victims to approach many offices, a nodal officer at the office of the district collector may be designated to receive consolidated application from the affected families with details of lost documents.