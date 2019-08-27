  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul writes to Centre seeking help for flood relief works in Kerala

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 27: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is an MP from Wayanad, has written a letter to three Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Harsh Vardhan and Nitin Gadkari over the devastation caused due to floods in Kerala.

    He has requested that minimum guaranteed days of employment under MGNREGA in Kerala be increased. 14 people were killed and over a hundred were rendered homeless due to floods in Wayanad alone. The derath toll for the entire state is 125.

    Rahul writes to Centre seeking help for flood relief works in Kerala
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with the people affected by floods and landslides at Bhoothanam in his parliamentary constituency Wayanad.PTI Photo

    Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi had written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking setting up of a single-window system for reissuance of documents lost or damaged during the recent devastating floods in the state. Gandhi, in his letter to Vijayan, flagged that many flood-affected families in his constituency lost essential documents such as ration cards, Aadhaar cards, school or college certificates, land titles, registered documents, birth certificates, death certificates, tax receipts, pan cards.

    Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit Wayanad, says 'called PM and sought Centre's help'

    To Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Gandhi reportedly sought funds to repair, maintain and rebuild roads damaged by floodwaters

    "Kerala witnessed one of the worst floods in the last few decades. Heavy rains, flooding, landslides have left people homeless, and rendered thousands of houses uninhabitable due to the deposition of mud and silt in the houses... I would like to request you to expand the scope of works under MGNREGA for the state of Kerala for enabling the state to take up needed flood rehabilitation works, and also increase the minimum guaranteed days of employment for a family to 200 days," NDTV report quoted Gandhi's letter as saying.

      Watch Kerala rains viral visuals, that shows how rains batter the state

      Gandhi had also earlier suggested that instead of expecting flood victims to approach many offices, a nodal officer at the office of the district collector may be designated to receive consolidated application from the affected families with details of lost documents.

      More RAHUL GANDHI News

      Read more about:

      rahul gandhi kerala floods

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue