Rahul writes a letter to people of Madhya Pradesh reiterating to fulfill promises made to them

By
    New Delhi, Nov 28: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has written an open letter addressing people of Madhya Pradesh just before the voting in the state. He reiterated to fulfill the promises made by the Congress to people of the state and take the developmental journey of the state to a next height.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi has guaranteed loan waiver of farmers within 10 days of the formation of the Congress government in the state. He expressed his faith that only prosperity of farmers will bring the economy of the state on track. The letter is addressed to senior citizens, women and youths in which promises made by the Congress are discussed. He writes that Madhya Pradesh is not just a name of any state but willpower of farmers, confidence of daughters, hope of youths and victory of poor.

    As per the Congress chief, the image of the state received a severe beating from the past 15 years and farmers demanding right prices of crops were offered bullets from the police. He also talked about VYAPAM, sand mafia, e-tender scam, Bundelkhand Package scam and sexual assault against daughters in the state which had put lives of lakhs of youths in dark impacting the image of the state adversely.

    It is also said in the letter that Madhya Pradesh has maximum number of scheduled tribes but their right over forest land and employment has been taken away. Rahul claimed in his letter that amid all these hopelessness, promises like loan waiver of farmers, 24-hour power supply with half the price, justice to daughters, growth of industries, jobs for youths have given a new hope to people of the state.

    The Congress president has also claimed that it was due to the efforts of the Congress that attitude of the Congress towards farmers changed otherwise the National Democratic Alliance government had brought land acquisition bill on instructions of industrialists. Rahul has appealed to people of the state to step ahead for a good government in the state.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 11:12 [IST]
