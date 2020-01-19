  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul wants a food park in his constituency

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 19: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged the Centre and the Kerala government to set up a mega food processing plant in his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

    Rahul wants a food park in his constituency
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    In separate letters to Union Food Processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Kerala Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan, Gandhi said his parliamentary constituency has immense employment potential and agricultural diversity.

    Kerala did a disastrous thing by electing Rahul Gandhi: Ramachandra Guha

    He said while there is a demand for coffee, tea and ginger, the area lacks adequate marketing and food processing facility.

      NEWS AT NOON, JANUARY 19th, 2020

      Gandhi urged the Kerala government to send a proposal to the Centre to set up the mega food park in Wayanad, and also requested Badal to initiate steps for the same.

      More RAHUL GANDHI News

      Read more about:

      rahul gandhi kerala

      Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 10:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 19, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue