Rahul visiting temples is nothing but a “political gimmick”: Giriraj Singh

Lucknow, Oct 2: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday (Oct 1) slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that his visit to Shiva temples and Kailash Mansarovar is nothing but purely a "political gimmick". He also said Muslims should help building the Ram temple in Ayodhya as their ancestor is Lord Ram, and not Babur.

"The expulsion of Congress workers from the party for chanting in praise of Lord Shiva, shows that Rahul Gandhi's visit to Shiva temples is nothing but a sort of a political gimmick," the minister said addressing a public meeting in Naujheel town, about 70 km from here.

On population growth in the country, he said it is likely to become a curse, if it is not controlled by the people voluntarily. Speaking on the occasion actress-turned-politician Hema Malini said the country is moving fast on the road of development under stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I have come to serve Brijwasis as Gopi, since I am lucky to represent land of Radha Rani and Krishna, and I want some industries to come to Mathura to generate employment," the Mathura MP said.

Singh's statement comes at a time when Hindutva groups are pressuring the Centre for the speedy construction of the temple at the place considered to be the birth place of Lord Rama, Ayodhya. Muslim emperor Babur had built a mosque in Ayodhya, which was demolished in 1992 by Hindu activists. Ever since 1992 right wing groups have been demanding that a temple be constructed at the disputed site where Babri Masjid once stood.

PTI