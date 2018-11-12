  • search

Rahul, Twitter CEO discuss ways to tackle fake news

By Pti
    New Delhi, Nov 12: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday met Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and said the website co-founder explained to him the steps being taken to tackle fake news.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi with Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey during their meeting in New Delhi on Monday,Nov 12,2018.(PTI Photo)
    Gandhi, taking to Twitter, said Dorsey "dropped in" to chat Monday morning. "Twitter has grown into the most dominant 'conversations' platform globally.

    Jack explained some of the steps being taken to keep those conversations healthy and to tackle the menace of fake news," he tweeted.

    The Congress chief also put out his pictures with the Twitter chief on his account on the microblogging site.

    PTI 

