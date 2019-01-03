Rahul tweets 4 questions to Modi, misses out number 3, reveals it later on public demand

New Delhi, Jan 3: Hours after a fiery debate in parliament and a press conference later, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, tweeted four questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale deal. However, the list didn't include question no. 3, which RaGa tweeted separately hours later.

Tomorrow, the PM faces an Open Book #RafaleDeal Exam in Parliament.



Here are the exam questions in advance:



Q1. Why 36 aircraft, instead of the 126 the IAF needed?



Q2. Why 1,600 Cr instead of 560 Cr per aircraft.



Q4. Why AA instead of HAL?



Will he show up? Or send a proxy? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2019

Congress chief has repeatedly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer four questions on the deal that involved the number of aircraft, pricing, claims about defence ministry objections and what the party called patronage.

The twitter was confused when question 3 was missing. Rahul then posted the third question!

The Missing Q3!



I had held back Q3 because Madam Speaker had said, “no talking about the Goa tape”! But the missing Q3 has become as controversial as Rafale:) So on popular demand:



Q3. Modi Ji, please tell us why Parrikar Ji keeps a Rafale file in his bedroom & what’s in it? https://t.co/6WdiN487HJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2019

Gandhi had targeted Ms Sitharaman during the debate in Lok Sabha and accused her of "hiding" behind the protesting AIADMK members.