Rahul to meet Congress CMs today to decide on future course of action

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 01: For the first time after the defeat in the recently held Lok Sabha elections 2019, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet the Chief Ministers of all Congress-ruled states today.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of a continuing suspense over Gandhi's future role in the party and a spate of resignations by Congress leaders at various levels.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will be present at the meeting with Gandhi on Monday afternoon.

However, the agenda of the meeting is unknown but it is being expected that the meet will decide the future course of Gandhi's action in the party.

Earlier, over 35 office-bearers of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee resigned from their posts. Party MP Vivek Tankha, Delhi PCC's working president Rajesh Lilothia, Goa unit chief Girish Chodankar, senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, AICC women wing president Sushmita Deb, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Ponnam Prabhakar have also resigned from the party.

Congress suffered a drubbing at the hands of Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. While BJP won 303 of the 543 seats, Congress could muster only 52. After 2014, this was the Congress' second-ever worst performance. Rahul Gandhi even lost the Amethi seat, which has been a Congress bastion since 1967, to BJP leader Smriti Irani.

(with PTI inputs)