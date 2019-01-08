Rahul to address farmers’ rally in Jaipur on January 9; party considers it a LS poll bugle

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 8: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a rally of farmers on January 9, 2019 in Jaipur apparently to blow bugle from the state for the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi will address the farmers rally organised at Vidyadhar Nagar stadium in the city.

    This will be the first visit of the Congress president after the formation of the Congress government in the state. Rahul Gandhi will try to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in this farmers' rally. This rally is being considered as as the poll bugle for the Congress which got support from the Congress in the recent Assembly elections.

    Rahul Gandhi, who had promised to waive off loans of the farmers if the Congress comes to power, will once again attack the BJP on the issue of farmers and its policies towards farmers. State Congress president and deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot has activated the organisation for the success of the rally.

    Also Read | Farm loan waiver in Rajasthan yet to kick in

    Sources said that such ministers who have been made in-charge of districts in Rajasthan their activities too are also intensified. Ministers in-charge are providing information to the farmers about the works done by the Congress for them. They are appealing them to make this rally a big success.

    The Congress is claiming that lakhs of farmers with gather in Jaipur to hear the party president. Rahul Gandhi will address two more such rallies of farmers one in Madhya Paradesh and the other in Chhattisgarh where the Congress has formed the government recently.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 18:20 [IST]
