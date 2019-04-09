Rahul, the old lady and a mysterious hand! Witty comments flood Twitter

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 9: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is being trolled on microblogging platform Twitter after an image surfaced in which he can be seen embracing an elderly lady, but what has left the people baffled is a mysterious hand that can also be seen in the photo upon close observation.

The background of the image is blurred. What raises questions on the authenticity of the image is that four fingers of a mysterious hand can be seen on the old woman's saree from behind.

The picture was posted by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga with a sarcastic jibe which says "Hire Good PR Agency". Bagga also asks Rahul Gandhi, "Whose third hand is that Rahul ji?"

Through Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi looks to impact 87 seats

In the picture, both hands of the Congress president can be seen, his right hand is bent while the left is on old lady's head. The lady has embraced Rahul Gandhi with both her hands, but on old woman's saree, a set of four fingers can be seen which clearly shows that it is a phosopped image.

The post became an instant hit on the Twitter with the Twitterati posting all kinds of witty comments. Bagga's post has so far been shared over 8,000 times and over 19,000 comments have been posted.

One comment said, "That is DBT hand that is Direct Bichauliya Transfer." Another said that Rahul has become so strong that he has grown a third hand. "Rahul ji hath majboot hote hote 3 ho gaye."

'Call me Rahul', says Rahul Gandhi at Stella Maris college

Some opinined that the extra hand is that of Sonia Gandhi, and some even said it was Nehru's hand. "This hidden hand of congress is the way one which loots the people..." said one comment.

ये तीसरा हाथ किसका है @RahulGandhi जी । i told u yesterday na, Hire Good PR Agency pic.twitter.com/0QWpOrTUMj — Chowkidar Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 8, 2019

All in all, Rahul became a butt jokes, and many said that that Congress is trying unscrupulous means to create an image of their president.