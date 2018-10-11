India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Rahul terms #MeToo as 'very big issue', says will speak on it in detail later

By PTI
    New Delhi, Oct 11: Senior Congress leader Ambika Soni supported the #MeToo movement Thursday, saying it will help create an atmosphere for women with lesser courage to speak out on sexual harassment incidents, and Rahul Gandhi termed the campaign raging across India a "very big issue".

    The Congress president did not respond on the sexual harassment charges against Union minister M J Akbar, saying he will respond later.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    "#MeToo is a very big issue and I will comment on that issue at a press conference later. I will give my detailed view," Gandhi told reporters at a press meet convened on the Rafale issue.

    Soni too refused to talk about Akbar, saying she is willing to give her views on the whole affair, "but I am not willing to talk about individual cases as I do not know enough about people involved and their background".

    "Without going into individual cases, I do feel that all kind of support should be given to these women who are speaking out," she said.

    [It is for MJ Akbar to issue statement, not me: Smriti Irani on #MeToo]

    Soni said a majority of women, who have been brave and spoken about unhappy incidents, really need some kind of backing and support.

    "This is a campaign, where we have to speak for ourselves and take our positions with the groups. It is a question of creating an atmosphere, where women with lesser courage will also feel emboldened to come in. Let them come out once and for all, whether it is in politics, media, film world or work place. Let this matter be debated and let women know where we, women, stand and when will we get equal rights. It will be good if this campaign picks up," she said.

    [MeToo: Suhel Seth accused of sexual harassment]

    Asked about External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj not responding to a reporter's question on the conduct of her junior minister, the Congress leader said, "She is very good at giving tweets on every subject. Why she has not responded, I cannot say anything."

    PTI

    metoo rahul gandhi sexual harassment

