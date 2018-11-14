Rahul talks about Rafale, state units want local issues to be raised by him in rallies

New Delhi, Nov 14: Political environment in Delhi is surcharged with talks about Rafale jet deals but the issue still has failed to become an election issue in the states where elections process are underway. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is speaking about this corruption issue in his every rally but local issues and caste equations are dominating the election in these states.

State leaders of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan want poor condition of farmers, unemployment and corruption of the BJP governments in the state to be discussed more and talked about by the central leadership. As far as election manifestos of the Congress are concerned, the emphasis of the party is on this that number of promises made by the Congress must be more than what the BJP has made.

The issue of freebies and loan waiver have prominently figured in the promises made in manifesto. The Congress is also taking care of constituency-wise caste equations. Working towards the same direction, efforts are being made to win over organisations and people having influence over caste and sub castes. They are being invited for formal gathering and high tea programmes orgnised for them.

The Congress president has been starting his rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan by calling Rafale as the biggest scam. He has also been attacking the government for befitting industrialists. When the first phase of election in Chhattisgarh is over and not much time is left for Madhya Pradesh elections, Rahul Gandhi has started giving importance to the local issues in these states.

He recently raised the issue of alleged Rs 36 thousand crore ration scam and other scams to the tune of Rs 5 thousand crore. He had also talked about 50 lakh unemployed youths and 60 thousand school teachers. Actually the state leaders are demanding the Congress president that he must speak on local issues as well so BJP chief ministers could also be attacked and put into dock. These leaders are also saying that there is no dearth of issue against the BJP government in states. On being asked, a Congress general secretary said that these local issues make more impact in Assembly elections because voters are more influenced by these issues.