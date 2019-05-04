Rahul takes offence to 'videogame jibe', hits back saying Modi insulted Army

New Delhi, May 04: Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for likening the surgical strikes during the UPA tenure to videogames. Rahul Gandhi today said "PM is not insulting Congress but the Army".

The Congress' claims of surgical strikes during its tenure has given a new diamension to political discourse towards the second half of the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi had yesterday mocked Congress and likened the party's surgical strikes claim to video games.

"The Army,Air Force or Navy are not personal properties of Narendra Modi ji like he thinks. When he says that surgical strikes during UPA were done in video games then he is not insulting Congress but the Army," Gandhi said.

In a scathing attack on PM Modi, Gandhi asked why the Prime Minister is not speaking about unemployment and jobs.

"The biggest issue right now is unemployment and the way Modi ji has destroyed the economy. Country is asking that Modi ji you promised us 2 crore jobs,what about that? He doesn't speak a word on jobs or farmers as he has nothing to say," he said.

Modi on Friday fired a riposte at the Congress's claims that the UPA government had carried out six surgical strikes during its tenure.

"When you have to do it on paper only, or in video games, then whether they (surgical strikes) are 6 or three or 20 or 25, what difference does it make to these people?" the PM said while addressing a rally at Sikar in Rajasthan.

PM Modi's comments came a day after senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla, while claiming that the UPA government had carried out six surgical strikes between 2008 and 2014, had given out the dates of the surgical strikes.