  • search

Rahul takes jibe at PM over Mann ki Baat, accuses BJP of tutoring woman to cite higher income

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 10: The regular attacks and counter-attacks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are unlikely to end before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

    After PM Modi called the Congress "Bail-Gaadi" at an event in Jaipur, Rajasthan last week, now his bête noire Rahul on Monday took a swipe at PM Modi. The Congress chief said that the PM not only tells people his Mann ki Baat but even wants to hear his Mann ki Baat from them.

    rahul modi
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The 48-year-old scion of Gandhi family cited a news report that a woman from Chhattisgarh was tutored to tell the PM during an interaction that her income had doubled after she shifted from paddy cultivation to sitafal (sugar apple) farming, and targeted Modi.

    "Everyone knows that the PM tells his Mann ki Baat. But today, it was known that he wants to hear only his own Mann ki Baat," Rahul tweeted in Hindi, referring to Modi's Mann ki Baat radio address.

    A news channel reported that the woman from Kanker district in Chhattisgarh had been tutored by officials to claim doubling of her income during the interaction with the PM on June 20 through the NaMo App.

    On Monday, the woman, however, denied that she had been tutored by officials for the interaction. Her clarification prompted ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to ridicule a section of the media, saying there was "an agenda of deriding" the PM.

    While the scourge of "fake news" has become rampant in the last few years, it is also true that often poor, illiterate people are coerced by authorities to paint a rosy picture about their life when they meet VIPs.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi narendra modi mann ki baat woman income

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 7:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue