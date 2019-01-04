  • search
HS Phoolka resigns from AAP
    Rahul, Smriti Irani to face-off in Congress bastion Amethi today

    Lucknow, Jan 4: With Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and union minister Smriti Irani visiting Amethi on January 4, the poll pitch in Congress's bastion Amethi seems to be rising.

    Rahul, Smriti Irani to face-off in Congress bastion Amethi today

    The Lok Sabha seat saw the Congress president and Smriti Irani face each other in 2014. The contest was won by Gandhi. The BJP is likely to field the Union textile minister once again to take on Rahul Gandhi on this seat in this year's national election. Workers of both parties have planned a rousing welcome for their leaders.

    While Rahul Gandhi will address a programme in Amethi around 4.30 pm, Irani, will spend the day across the Gandhi bastion. By the time Gandhi arrives in Amethi, the minister will be on her way to Lucknow.

    The Congress chief will land at Fursatganj Airport at 4.30 pm on Friday. He will be here on a two-day visit to his lok Sabha constituency.

    Rahul will head straight to inaugurate the Adhivakta Bhawan, built from his MPLAD funds. After attending the event, he will be welcomed by hundreds of party workers in Amethi town.
    Gandhi will later meet Congress leaders and workers at Munshiganj guest house.

    On Saturday morning, he will hold a janta darbar and attend the oath-taking ceremony of the lawyers association at Musafirkhana.
    The Congress chief will depart for Delhi after participating in a condolence meet in Amethi.

    Meanwhile, Irani will reach Gauriganj in Amethi around 12.30 pm to inaugurate a CT scan machine at the district hospital. She will later participate in a blanket distribution drive followed by a meeting with party workers and leaders before heading back to Delhi from the Amausi Airport in Lucknow.

    BJP workers have also planned to welcome the Union Minister at various places in the district.

    amethi rahul gandhi smriti irani 2019 lok sabha elections congress bjp

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 8:44 [IST]
