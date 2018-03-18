Rahul should first apologise for misdeeds of Congress: Javadekar

Union HRD Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Sunday attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his speech at the party plenary session today, saying he should apologise for his party's misdeeds first and then attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"While accusing Modi government he forgets that Congress did worst of genocide of Sikhs, they brought censorship in media and are known for all kinds of corruption and scams. He should first apologise for all that," Javadekar said.

He was reacting to Gandhi's speech at the Congress party's plenary session here where he said that the ruling government was diverting people's attention from issues such as unemployment and farm distress with "fancy events".

The Congress president also said that the corrupt and powerful today "control conversation" in the country and the "name Modi symbolises the collusion between crony capitalists and the prime minister".

He compared the BJP with the Kauravas in the epic Mahabharata, saying that it fights for power while his party, on the lines of the Pandavas, battled for truth.

Reacting to Gandhi's remarks, Javadekar said, "He has insulted Hindu religion and people's faith. He has also insulted patriotism by criticing Vir Savarkar and also attacking judiciary. Nobody has accused PM personally but he has attempted to do so."

The BJP leader also said that Gandhi's accusations against Amit Shah are part of a "conspiracy".

"They think patriotism is speaking false things but speaking loudly. Their philosophy is to speak and run," the minister said.

PTI

