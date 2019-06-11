Rahul set to lose 12 Tughlaq Lane home? Here is how MPs are allotted their houses

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 11: A new Lok Sabha is in place and the new MPs are all set to take oath on June 17. However, the Lok Sabha secretariat has initiated the process to allot the houses for the new members.

This comes in the wake of the Lok Sabha secretariat circulating a list of vacant bungalows, which also includes 12 Tughlaq Lane, the official residence of Congress President, Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi's bungalow falls under the highest category. Below let us take a look at the type of accommodation that is provided to the MPs and also the procedure involved in it.

The MPs would be granted accommodation by the House Committee from the Lok Sabha pool, which has 517 houses. These houses range from bungalows to small flats. This process would set into motion once the new Speaker of the House is elected. While the pro-team Speaker would administer the oath of office to the new MPs, the new Speaker will be elected after that.

Until the new homes are allowed, the 250 new MPs in the Lo Sabha would be awarded transit homes in the state bhavans as well as the Western Court.

In order to obtain accommodation, the new members would have to fill in accommodation forms. The houses would be allotted on two basis- preference and experience in the Lok Sabha. It is on the basis of this application that the House Committee will take a call on which house has to be accommodated to whom. The committee would also take a call after speaking with various officials.

Accommodation available:

The Lok Sabha currently has 159 bungalows, 37 twin flats, 93 single flats, 96 multi-storey flats and 32 units of single regular accommodation. These homes are spread across Central Delhi, North Avenue, South Avenue, Meena Bagh, Bishambhar Das Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Vithalbhai Patel House and Tilak Lane.

Once the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced on May 23, all outgoing MPs were given a month's time to vacate their existing bungalows a day later.

While accommodating the houses, there are four factors that are taken into account- seniority, security concerns, whether he has been a CM, whether he has been a Governor or State MLA.

Types of accommodation:

The higher category bungalows would go to the senior most members. Those who have been asked to vacate will be given a month's time, but it could be extended up to four months. This is however subject to the Speaker's decision. On medical grounds the Speaker can give an extension of up to six months.

There are four different categories under Type-V accommodation. Under Type V (A), there is a drawing room and one bedroom set. Type V (B) has a drawing room and two bedroom set. Type V (C) has a drawing room and a three bedroom set. Type V (D) on the other hand has a drawing room and a four bedroom set.

There are also two combed flats which are type V (A/A) and Type V (B/B).