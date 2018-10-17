Rahul says, MP BJP government taking people of the state towards destruction

New Delhi, Oct 17: In a slight change in his strategy, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is now targeting Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan in the state by calling him a failed chief minister. The Congress president accused him of sullying the image of the state on the issue of malnutrition, farmers' suicide and many other issues.

The Congress president has been targeting the state government on issues like there is widespread malnutrition among children, big number of atrocities committed against women, huge number of farmers suicide taking place and unemployment among youths galore in the state. He said that people of Madhya Pradesh don't want such development model of the BJP in the state that is leading farmers, youths, women, Dalits, minorities and tribals towards the path of destruction.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh polls: What is the SAPAKS effect that has the BJP worried

Rahul said that he did not sell falsehood like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan. He said that the development model of the Congress has employment for youths, prosperity for farmers, security for women. These issues would be the priority areas. He criticised PM Modi by saying that chief minister Chouhan made 21 thousand promises and similarly Modi ji too made similar promises. He promises anything. Just to remind a few, he promised transferring Rs 15 lakh to everyone's bank account, employment to two crore youths every year, end of corruption and black money. Now he does not speak on these issues.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh elections: Will the strong undercurrent of disunity hurt the Congress?

Rahul said that now the people of the state have seen the reality of the BJP and asking support of the people for the Congress saying that the way Congress worked on MNRGEA, Right To Education, land acquisition bill and many other issue, the Congress will similarly work in Madhya Pradesh for issues concerning people of the state.

He said that the Congress will change the face of the state. He said that everyone known that who has done corruption in e-tender and VYAPAM and who are the people being save by the government. He said that the Shiv Raj government too is the government of scamsters.