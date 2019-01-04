Rahul’s tweet accusing Journalist made Indians look up for 'Pliable' word to make sense

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 4: After Rahul Gandhi accused ANI Editor Smita Prakash of being a 'pliable' journalist in a press conference, Indians have now started to google what 'pliable' meant.

Pliable, as Google explains literally means "easily bent; flexible," and in context means "easily influenced."

The move calling journalists 'pliable' hasn't gone down well on social media, however, and many users have responded that dragging the media in to criticize an interview isn't the best solution.

Rahul Gandhi's comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's New Year interview by a "pliable journalist" has fueled the latest political bust-up.

The Editors Guild of India expressed concern over the words used by Rahul Gandhi and also noted that the labelling of journalists had emerged as a "favourite tactic" on the part of the establishment to discredit them.

Following the release of guild's statement, Congress in a video-tweet defended its president's remarks, saying, "Pliable isn't offensive, it's the state of Indian journalism today."

However, this isn't the first Indians online were unfamiliar with words and they look up for dictionary.

Earlier, London-born Tharoor's English language skills have impressed, amused, and, of course, exasperated many Indians.