    Rahul's 'kicked out' remark on Advani leaves BJP fuming

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 6: The BJP on Saturday hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on party veteran L K Advani, accusing him of lowering the level of political discourse while its senior leader Sushma Swaraj asked the Congress president to maintain "some decorum" in his speech.

    Sushma Swaraj
    Sushma Swaraj

    Facing defeat in the upcoming elections the opposition party and its leaders have become desperate and are hurling abuses at BJP leaders, Union Minister Piyush Goyal alleged while reacting to Gandhi's remarks in which he had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of humiliating Advani.

    Addressing a poll rally at Chandrapur in Maharashtra, Gandhi had on Friday said, "BJP talks of Hinduism. In Hinduism, guru is supreme. It talks of guru-shishya tradition. Who is Modi's guru? Advani. Joota maar ke stage se utara (Advani was kicked out from stage)."

    Taking strong objection to Gandhi's remarks, Swaraj tweeted: "Rahulji - Advani ji is our father figure. Your words have hurt us deeply. Please try to maintain some decorum of your speech."

    Goyal said the Congress and Rahul Gandhi are lowering the level of political discourse in the country. "It is unfortunate... the national president of a party who is trying to project himself as a future prime minister is using such indecent language," the BJP leader said at a press conference at party headquarters.

    "It is not the civilised way. It shows that the drama of hugging and then winking at colleagues in Parliament is their true face and the country has understood their hypocrisy. They have been exposed," Goyal said targeting Rahul Gandhi.

    Gandhi's swipe at Modi over the treatment meted out to Advani followed the BJP patriarch's blog published on April 4 where he said the BJP never considered its political adversaries as anti-national. The Congress chief's remark was a veiled reference to Advani not getting Lok Sabha poll ticket from Gandhinagar, from where the BJP has fielded party president Amit Shah instead.

    PTI

