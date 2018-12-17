Buoyed by 3 wins, Rahul hobnobbing with Opposition leaders at Oath taking

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 17: For the second time in two days, several top Opposition leaders showcased their unity as they attend the swearing-in of three Congress leaders as chief ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a large number of opposition leaders had spend a larger part of the day travelling first to Rajasthan, and later to Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Ashok Gehlot who was the first one to be sworn-in today, later joined them to travel to Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath, who signed the plan to waive farm loans up to a maximum of Rs 2 lakh after taking charge, also travelled to Chhattisgarh later.

Flit across three states from one state capital to another to attend the swearing in ceremonies of the Congress's chief ministers, and to showcase opposition unity.

Also Read Madhya Pradesh: Hours after taking oath, CM Kamal Nath announces farm loan waiver

But questions were raised over the absence of two prominent opposition leaders - BSP Supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav - who stayed away from the oath ceremonies in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the two states where they have provided Congress support in forming its government.

Rahul Gandhi sat in the front with former prime minister Manmohan Singh, while Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia, the young leaders who lost out in the race for the chief minister's post in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Ashok Gehlot, after his swearing in, was spotted in Bhopal. Vasundhara Raje on Monday greeted Congress leaders and newly appointed CM Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot at their oath ceremony here. She also affectionately met her nephew and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and the warm gesture caught the attention of the guests and people around. Raje shared stage with the leaders of various political parties and shook hands with Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

"Happiness all around in the bus," was the tweet from the twitter handle @RahulMyPM.

At Kamal Nath's swearing- in, BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the three-time Chief Minister of the state, took an active part in the event to pass the baton to his Congress successor. Invited on stage, the 59 year-old was photographed with his successor and Jyotiraditya Scindia, their linked arms raised in jubilation.