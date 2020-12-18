Neha Kakkar shows off pregnant belly in new pic with Rohanpreet Singh

In reply to NCB, Karan Johar denies drugs being consumed at his house party

Rahul Roy recovering in hospital, undergoing physiotherapy

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Dec 18: Actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke last month, is recovering "very well", Wockhardt Hospitals said on Thursday.

The "Aashiqui" star was earlier admitted to the intensive care unit of Nanavati Hospital here on November 27 after he arrived from a shoot in Kargil.

The 52-year-old actor is currently recuperating at Wockhardt Hospitals in the suburban Mira Road area here.

Bollywood drug case: Actor Arjun Rampal's partner's brother gets bail

"The 'Aashiqui' boy, Rahul Roy recovering very well under the guidance of expert Dr Pavan Pai, Interventional Neurologist and Dr Imraan Khan, Physiotherapist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road along with his sister Priyanka Roy. Physiotherapy Session 3," the hospital said in a statement shared on its official Facebook page.

The medical facility also shared a video in which Roy was seen taking a physiotherapy session.

The actor also took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself having breakfast at the hospital.

"Watching the match while having breakfast at the hospital. Love you all," Roy captioned the photo as he tuned into the opening day of the first Test match between India and Australia in Adelaide.

Last week, Roy shared a health update in a video on social media and thanked fans for their prayers.

"I am recovering. And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all," read the caption of the video.

Roy made his Bollywood debut in the Mahesh Bhatt-directed musical romance hit "Aashiqui" in 1990 and went on to work with the filmmaker on films like "Junoon" and "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee".

The actor also won the first season of the popular TV reality show "Bigg Boss" in 2006.