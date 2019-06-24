Rahul remains firm on quitting as Congress dissolves state level committees

New Delhi, June 24: The Congress has dissolved its committees in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka in the wake of the loss in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The committee would meet next week to decide on the future course of action. The committee would also discuss in detail about the future of the leadership in the wake of Rahul Gandhi remaining adamant that he wants to quit as the Congress chief.

Despite several persons persuading him to change his mind, Rahul Gandhi remains firms that he wants to quit as the president of the Congress.

A two member team will now oversee the preparations for the assembly polls in the state, a press release stated.

Ajay Kumar has been appointed as the in-charge to oversee organisational changes in UP east. A decision on who would handle UP West is yet to be taken.

Last week amid growing rumblings in the Karnataka Congress, the grand old party dissolved its unit in the southern state on Wednesday, while retaining its president Dinesh Gundu Rao and working president Easwar Khandre.

"The AICC has decided to dissolve the present committee of (the) Karnataka Pradesh Congress. The president and working president remain unchanged," a statement issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said.

Rumblings within the Karnataka Congress have grown ever since the Lok Sabha poll debacle in the state. There have also been problems of co-ordination in the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in the southern state.

Voices of dissent have been growing in the Karnataka Congress for some time now due to differences over the functioning of the coalition government in the state.