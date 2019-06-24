  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul remains firm on quitting as Congress dissolves state level committees

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 24: The Congress has dissolved its committees in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka in the wake of the loss in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

    The committee would meet next week to decide on the future course of action. The committee would also discuss in detail about the future of the leadership in the wake of Rahul Gandhi remaining adamant that he wants to quit as the Congress chief.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi

    Despite several persons persuading him to change his mind, Rahul Gandhi remains firms that he wants to quit as the president of the Congress.

    A two member team will now oversee the preparations for the assembly polls in the state, a press release stated.

    Ajay Kumar has been appointed as the in-charge to oversee organisational changes in UP east. A decision on who would handle UP West is yet to be taken.

    Last week amid growing rumblings in the Karnataka Congress, the grand old party dissolved its unit in the southern state on Wednesday, while retaining its president Dinesh Gundu Rao and working president Easwar Khandre.

    Congress made us realise importance of strong leadership: Union minister

    "The AICC has decided to dissolve the present committee of (the) Karnataka Pradesh Congress. The president and working president remain unchanged," a statement issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said.

    Rumblings within the Karnataka Congress have grown ever since the Lok Sabha poll debacle in the state. There have also been problems of co-ordination in the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in the southern state.

    Voices of dissent have been growing in the Karnataka Congress for some time now due to differences over the functioning of the coalition government in the state.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi congress president committees

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue