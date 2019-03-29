  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi promises to scrap Niti Aayog, revert to Planning Commission if voted to power

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 29: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his party, if voted to power, will scrap the Niti Aayog and replace it with a "lean" Planning Commission.

    Rahul Gandhi promises to scrap Niti Aayog, revert to Planning Commission
    File Photo of Rahul Gandhi

    Gandhi said the Niti Aayog, set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he assumed power in 2014, served no purpose other than making marketing presentations for the PM and "fudging data".

    Our manifesto will reflect people's voice, not one man's: Rahul Gandhi

    "If voted to power, we will scrap the NITI Aayog," he said in a tweet. "We will replace it with a lean Planning Commission whose members will be renowned economists and experts with less than 100 staff," he said.

    The Planning Commission, set up in 1950 under the Congress government, was replaced by the Niti Aayog by the Modi dispensation. The Congress is seeking to revert to the original structure of the government think-tank.

    PTI

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress lok sabha elections 2019 niti aayog planning commission rahul gandhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue