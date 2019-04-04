Rahul promises lateral entry to ex-servicemen

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 04: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday promised to give lateral entry to ex-servicemen in civil services and open up the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to them, if voted to power. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said the country's ex-servicemen are India's pride and they must be given the respect they deserve.

"Our Ex-Servicemen are India's pride and must be given the respect they deserve. We will allow qualified Ex-Servicemen lateral entry into the Civil Services. The Central Armed Police Forces will be opened up to Ex-Servicemen under the age of 40," he wrote.