    Rahul promises lateral entry to ex-servicemen

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 04: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday promised to give lateral entry to ex-servicemen in civil services and open up the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to them, if voted to power. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said the country's ex-servicemen are India's pride and they must be given the respect they deserve. 

    "Our Ex-Servicemen are India's pride and must be given the respect they deserve. We will allow qualified Ex-Servicemen lateral entry into the Civil Services. The Central Armed Police Forces will be opened up to Ex-Servicemen under the age of 40," he wrote.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 5:48 [IST]
