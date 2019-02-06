Rahul-Priyanka posters which were put up outside AICC office removed

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 06: The posters of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party's newly appointed general secretary for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra which were put up outside the AICC office in New Delhi's Akbar Road yesterday (February 5) have now been removed, said reports.

Priyanka officially entered active politics on January 23 when Congress appointed her in-charge of East Uttar Pradesh.

The posters gave a clarion call to the supporters of the party to rally behind Rahul-Priyanka, who were described as 'Yuva Josh' (youthful energy), and reject 'Kattar soch' (extremist ideology). Another slogan said, "Jan jan ki hai yahi pukaar, Rahul ji-Priyanka ji Ab Ki Baar (Everyone wants Rahul and Priyanka this time)".

The Quint reported that the posters were removed by the NDMC - New Delhi Municipal Corporation. The Congress has , meanwhile, alleged the PM Modi led government of indulging in "dirty politics".

"Modi government is doing dirty politics, last night the posters were put up here now being removed," news agency ANI quoted Congress leader Jagdish Sharma as saying.

It has, however, not clear yet as to who put those posters outside the Congress headquarters which also featured Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra. '

Priyanka Gandhi has been depicted in various avatars since her official entry into politics. Recently, she was portrayed as 'Manikarnika' by Congress party workers in Gorakhpur.

Yesterday, the name plate of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was put up both in Hindi and English at the party headquarters in New Delhi. She will take charge after a dip in the Sangam at the Kumbh Mela. On Thursday, Priyanka will meet with Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiaditya Scindia to prepare the roadmap for the general elections.

She would be monitoring the poll preparations from the Lucknow office of the party's general secretary for UP East. In Lucknow, she has been allowed the same room at the Lucknow office which once belonged to her grandmother and former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.