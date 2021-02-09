Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to lead Congress campaign in upcoming Kerala assembly elections

YouTube
    By
    Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 09: It can be seen that no government in Kerala has retained power so far but the current Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is now aiming to change that after an impressive performance in the local body polls.

    Meanwhile, the Congress-led opposition is determined to fight it out and has drafted in Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as their star campaigners for the Assembly polls that is all set to be held in April-May.

    Speaking to reporters, a senior Congress leader said that the party high command views the Kerala Assembly polls with huge importance.

    "Both the top leaders have in principle agreed to campaign extensively in Kerala and the first step for that would be the arrival of Rahul in the state capital, later this month to coincide with the conclusion of the present state-wide yatra led by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. Rahul is expected to make a few important announcements," the Congress leader said.

    Rahul Gandhi continues to draw huge crowds whenever he visits his constituency, even with COVID protocols in place.

    "Though Sonia Gandhi, the interim Congress president, is unlikely to campaign in the state, Priyanka is expected to arrive in the state as part of the election campaign and would be travelling across the state. Definitely there will be a lot of interest generated by the visit of the duo," added the leader.

      During the campaign of the two Gandhi siblings, the way they take on the ruling Vijayan government is going to be keenly observed as during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaign Rahul saw to it that not a single word was spoken against the Vijayan government or the CPI-M.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 14:35 [IST]
      Settings X