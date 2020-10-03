Rahul, Priyanka doing drama in Hathras, quiet on Rajasthan: Prasad

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Oct 03: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi of "being quiet" over incidents of alleged rape in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and said an SIT has been formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the Hathras incident.

Calling the incident unfortunate Prasad asked, "What is this policy of the Congress to keep quiet on Rajasthan, where a similar incident has happened?"

Prasad added, "Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are not speaking anything on that, but are doing drama in Hathras."

Meanwhile, police have removed the barricades near the rape victim's home and finally allowed the media to meet the bereaved family.

Sadar SDM Prem Prakash says, "Since SIT probe in the village is complete, the restriction on media has been lifted. More than 5 media persons are now allowed to gather as Section 144 of CrPC is in place."

The family has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe, saying the SIT is "hand in glove" with the accused and has rejected the idea of a CBI probe too.

The 20-year-old victim's mother says she kept begging the police not to cremate their daughter without their presence.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's attempt on Thursday to meet the victim's family was blocked by the Uttar Pradesh police who detained and escorted the Congress leaders back to Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi was pushed to the ground in the chaos, following which the party held protests in Delhi.

Demands for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's removal in the aftermath of the Hathras gang rape case have grown louder with Priyanka Gandhi saying suspending "some pawns" won't make any difference.