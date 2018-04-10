Rahul politicises Tina Dabi's marriage, links it to 'growing intolerance'

Congress president Rahul Gandhi's tweet on IAS topper Tina Dabi's marriage with her batch-mate Amir Athar Amirul Shafi Khan reeks of politics. Dabi, who topped the civil services exam three years ago, has married Amir Athar Amirul Shafi Khan, who secured the second rank in the prestigious examination held in 2015. Congratulations poured in from across the country to wish this IAS power couple.

It is a marriage of two highly talented individuals and the fact that an IAS rank 1 has married an IAS rank 2 is something that would make people discuss about it for some time. There is nothing more to it, and religion of the individuals is the last thing that we should be debating upon. In fact, it should not even be highlighted. In this sense, Rahul's tweet was uncalled for at this point in time.

Rahul called Dabi-Khan's marriage as an inspiration against growing intolerance and communal hatred. Well, there was no need to link the two. It is quite clear what Rahul is trying to say and whom is he training gun at by mentioning "age of growing intolerance" in his tweet.

"Congratulations Tina Dabi & Athar Amir-ul-Shafi, IAS toppers, batch of 2015, on your wedding! May your love grow from strength to strength and may you be an inspiration to all Indians in this age of growing intolerance and communal hatred. God bless you," Rahul's tweet said.

Let this marriage not be used for political mudslinging or giving sermons on the state of the society under the present regime. Even after Sridevi's demise, the Congress had tweeted that the actress was given award during UPA regime. Politics is fine, but trying to use every event to fire salvos at the opponents is not right.

The two young IAS officers got married at a ceremony in the picturesque Pahalgam town this weekend. The cupid had struck the two officers reportedly during training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Administration in Mussoorie.

The proximity between the two came to light when they posted a picture on social media a year ago. The duo again posted their wedding pictures on social media which circulated widely. Even the pictures of their wedding invitation card were widely shared on social media.

Family and friends of the couple attended the wedding ceremony which was held at a hotel in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag District. Khan hails from Devipora village in Mattan area of Anantnag while Dabi is from Delhi.

