'Rahul ka Pura Khandan Chor': Nirmala Sitharaman on Rafale row

New Delhi, Sep 22: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday hit out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for using "abusive language" about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attacked the Congress president saying "Rahul ka pura khandan chor". Slamming the Congress President for the "abusive" language against PM Modi, Sitharaman wrote that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress betray their sense of desperation being out of power.

The @INCIndia & Shri. @RahulGandhi repeat untruth several times and use brazen & abusive language about @PMOIndia @narendramodi. They betray their sense of desperation in being out-of-power. In our govt there is no corruption. No wonder today the buzz is #RahulKaPuraKhandanChor https://t.co/o76HiaYtDh — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 22, 2018

The tweet was attached to another tweet by India's Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri which stated that: "From the Jeep Scam of 1948 when Nehru was the PM, to Indira Gandhi's infamous election scandal of 1971 among others. From Rajiv Gandhi's Bofors deal to a barrage of scams, frauds & scams of UPA. The family has kept itself busy with self-development."

Meanwhile, many BJP leaders have attacked Rahul Gandhi for his abusive remarks against PM Modi.

Truth is clearly not Rahul Gandhi's forte, but even dignity is too much to expect from him!



His only qualification is a surname. His entire family has bn involved in scams. Ironic of him to blame PM @narendramodi ji, India's most honest PM,in Rafale deal!#RahulKaPuraKhandanChor — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 22, 2018

Out on bail Rahul Gandhi & his family have long been the primary source of corruption in the country. They are today blaming Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi in the Rafael deal, who has given India its most honest administration since Independence. #RahulKaPuraKhandanChor — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 22, 2018

Rahul Gandhi is out on bail. His family is responsible for some of the most reprehensible acts in our history. Many @INCIndia leaders are facing serious corruption charges. Today they are blaming Hon’ble PM Modi, who has run India’s most honest Govt! #RahulKaPuraKhandanChor — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) September 22, 2018

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said the former French President had called PM Modi a "thief" in the Rafale deal and sought a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the agreement to purchase 36 fighter jets from France.

"Now what the ex-President of France is saying is that the Prime Minister of India is a thief... that is what the statement is saying. It is very important for the PM now to either accept Hollande's statement and say that he is telling the truth or that Hollande is not telling the truth and here is the truth," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi's allegations came after former French president Francois Hollande's said that it was the Indian government which proposed the name of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence as its India partner in the Rafale jet deal.