Rahul Jinnah more appropriate name for you: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 14: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersom GVL Narasimha Rao took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday saying that muslim appeasement politics and mindset has made the former congress chief "a worthy legatee of Muhammed Ali Jinnah.

Taking to twitter, GVL Narasimha Rao said, "Rahul Jinnah instead of Rahul Gandhi is a more appropriate name for him."

"The more appropriate name for you Rahul Gandhi is RAHUL JINNAH. Your Muslim appeasement politics and mindset makes you a worthy legatee of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, not Savarkar. #RahulJinnah," tweeted Rao.

Taking a jibe at the BJP for demanding an apology for his "rape in India" remark, Gandhi said, "My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar. I will never apologise for speaking truth and nor will any Congressman do so.

It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who has to apologise to the country for destroying India's economy."

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that people manning various institutions, including media and constitutional ones like judiciary, have forgotten their work.