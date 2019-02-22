'Rahul Ji, India is tired of your fake news': BJP hits back at Congress

New Delhi, Feb 22: The BJP on Friday hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over allegation by him and his party that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was continued shooting for a "promotional film" at the Jim Corbett National Park even hours after dastardly terrorist attack at Pulwama which left 40 CRPF personnel martyred.

The BJP accused the Congress of "shamelessly mislead the nation" by "sharing photos from that morning". The issue, raised by the Congress yesterday, has snowballed into a major political slugfest between the two national parties with allegations and couterallegations being hurled from both sides.

"Rahul Ji, India is tired of your fake news. Stop sharing photos from that morning to shamelessly mislead the nation. Maybe you knew in advance of the attack but people of India got to know in the evening. Try a better stunt next time, where sacrifice of soldiers isn't involved," BJP's latest tweet on the matter said.

Ealier on Thursday, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had alleged that although the terror attack occurred at 3.10 pm, PM Modi continued shooting a "promotional film" with Discovery Channel until 6.40 pm. Congress also alleged that the shooting went on till 6:30 pm on 14 February and that the PM had tea and snacks at 6:45 pm.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed the claim that PM Modi was shooting a film with Discovery Channel, and accused the Congress of showing its "true colours" at a time when the whole world was firmly standing behind India.

However, NDTV quoted government sources as saying that there was a 25-minute delay in informing him because of bad weather and poor network coverage. They said PM Modi tried returning to Delhi soon afterwards, but could make it only by late that night due to weather conditions.