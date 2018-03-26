'Rahul ji, even ‘Chhota Bheem’ knows commonly asked permission on apps': Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday said that 'Rahul ji, even 'Chhota Bheem' knows commonly asked permission on apps'.

Taking a dig at the missing 'With INC' app Irani asked Rahul Gandhi is his team has done the opposite of what he wanted by deleting Congress app instead of NaMo. She further said that even 'Chhota Bheem' knows commonly asked permission on apps.

"Ye kya @RahulGandhi ji it seems your team is doing the opposite of what you asked for. Instead of #DeleteNaMoApp, they have deleted the Congress App itself," she tweeted.

The war of words started with Congress campaign #DeleteNaMoApp, heated up on Monday on both sides as Rahul Gandhi also tweeted further accusations.

"Modi's NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends & family and even tracks your location via GPS. He's the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians. Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP," the Congress chief alleged.

