    Rahul-Gowda hold hour long meeting, discuss Karnataka Cabinet expansion

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 11: JD(S) supremo, H D Deve Gowda held discussions with Congress president, Rahul Gandhi ahead of a crucial Cabinet expansion.

    Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda. PTI photo.

    The two met in Delhi and discussed the modalities of the expansion in which Gowda conveyed to Rahul that a decision not to include the two independent MLAs into the Cabinet was taken. This was decided to ensure that the coalition did not collapse.

    Karnataka Cabinet Expansion postponed to June 14

    During the hour long meeting, the discussion was about the expansion. Gowda also conveyed his displeasure to the Congress chief about the comments being made by some senior leaders about the decision taken by Karnataka Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy to expand the Cabinet.

    He also brought to the notice of Rahul Gandhi, the criticism by senior Congress leader, H K Patil over the decision to sell 3.667 acres of government land to Jindal steel in Sandur taluk.

