Rahul-Gowda hold hour long meeting, discuss Karnataka Cabinet expansion

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 11: JD(S) supremo, H D Deve Gowda held discussions with Congress president, Rahul Gandhi ahead of a crucial Cabinet expansion.

The two met in Delhi and discussed the modalities of the expansion in which Gowda conveyed to Rahul that a decision not to include the two independent MLAs into the Cabinet was taken. This was decided to ensure that the coalition did not collapse.

During the hour long meeting, the discussion was about the expansion. Gowda also conveyed his displeasure to the Congress chief about the comments being made by some senior leaders about the decision taken by Karnataka Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy to expand the Cabinet.

He also brought to the notice of Rahul Gandhi, the criticism by senior Congress leader, H K Patil over the decision to sell 3.667 acres of government land to Jindal steel in Sandur taluk.