Rahul gives in to pressure of Gehlot on many issues including making him candidate in Rajasthan

By
How Asiya Andrabi destabilised Kashmir
    New Delhi, Nov 15: Congress President Rahul Gandhi had to succumb to the pressure of national general secretary of the party Ashok Gehlot on the issues related to the organisation. This was the biggest reason that Gandhi was forced to field state Congress president Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot in the Assembly elections in Rajasthan.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party leader Ashok Gehlot at a public meeting
    The Congress had earlier decided that chief ministerial faces of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh like Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia and in Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot would not contest Assembly elections. The argument behind this decision was that they would get more time for election campaign across the state. This was the reason that Kamal Nath and Scindia are not contesting Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

    The most interesting thing is that Gehlot announced his contesting Assembly election himself from the party headquarters in New Delhi and general secretary in charge of the state Avinash Pandey was also present while announcement was being made. But he was not given that much importance that he could make this announcement about Gehlot and Pilot contesting Assembly elections. It is also very interesting that before the name of candidates for Assembly elections are announced, the decision of Gehlot and Pilot contesting election was made public.

    Gehlot said that he and Pilot would be contesting elections because their not contesting election was being made a controversial issue while pilot said that he was contesting election on instructions of party president Rahul Gandhi.

    Sources said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi wanted to give more free hand to state Congress president Sachin Pilot therefor he had appointed Gehlot in the three-member committee to look into contentious seats of Madhya Pradesh but he deserted this committee in the middle by handing over his responsibility to Mukul Wasnik on pretext of his busy scheduled in Rajasthan. It clearly means Rahul Gandhi has failed to keep Gehlot engaged in other activities of organisations to keep him away from Rajasthan.

    rahul gandhi congress president ashok gehlot Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 10:48 [IST]
