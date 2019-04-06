Rahul Gandhi's special message to 1st tribal woman from Kerala to crack UPSC exam

Kozhikode, Ap 06: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (April 06) congratulated Sreedhanya Suresh for becoming the first tribal woman from Kerala to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam.

Rahul Gandhi, who earlier this week filed his nominations from Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency in Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, took to Twitter to congratulate Sreedhanya Suresh.

''Ms Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad is the first tribal girl from Kerala to be selected for the civil service. Sreedhanya's hard work and dedication have helped make her dream come true. I congratulate Sreedhanya and her family and wish her great success in her chosen career," Rahul Gandhi said.

Sreedhanya Suresh, the 25-year-old tribal girl from Pozhuthana panchayat, hailing from Wayanad district, bagged the 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2018.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also congratulated Sreedhanya Suresh on clearing the coveted exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had on Friday (April 05) declared the final result for civil services examination 2018 on its official website upsc.gov.in.

Sreedhanya, who belongs to Kurichiya community, is quite excited about her accomplishment. "I'm extremely glad that I've been able to crack the civil service exam. My family members are equally excited," she said.

Sreedhanya completed her degree from St Joseph's College Devagiri in Kozhikode and post graduation from the Calicut University campus. She cracked the civil service exam on her third attempt.

Other Keralites who got the top ranks in the exam are R Sreelekshmi (rank 29), Ranjana Mary Varghese (rank 49) and Arjun Mohan (rank 66).

A total of 29 Keralites have cleared the exam.

Out of the 759 ranks declared today, 577 ranks were bagged by males and 182 by females.