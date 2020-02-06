  • search
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: The controversial remark - India's "youth will start beating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sticks in six months" by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has irked BJP, on Thursday they accused Rahul of "trying to convert this nation into Shaheen Bagh".

    On Wednesday the Congress leader had said addressing an election rally in Delhi over the ongoing job crisis, "The PM won't be able to come out of his home. The youth will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that his country can't progress without providing jobs to youth."

    Rahul Gandhi’s remark ‘youth will start beating PM with sticks in 6 months’, irks BJP
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul said to the news agency ANI that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget was devoid of any mention of boosting employment.

    Modi govt has failed 'miserably' to create jobs, says Rahul Gandhi

    He also added that the unemployment rate in India is at a 45-year high but nothing was spoken about it in the budget by Narendra Modi or Nirmala Sitharaman.

      Attacking Rahul on his remarks at the PM Modi, Union minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Congress wants to convert this nation into Shaheen Bagh.

