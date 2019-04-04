Rahul Gandhi's nomination from Wayanad signals his defeat in UP, says Yogi Adityanath

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Apr 04: Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a public meeting in Bulandshahr said that Rahul Gandhi's nomination from Wayanad signals his defeat in UP.

While addressing a rally, Adityanath said,"He knew that he will not win in UP, that why he went to Kerala".

The chief minister, who was recently under fire for his 'Modi ji Sena' comment, also said that the Congress is contesting elections there in an alliance with the Muslim league which was responsible for India's partition.

"This clearly shows the intention of the Congress party," he added

He also said,''Congress President Rahul Gandhi has filed nomination from a Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala. You all know, he is an MP from Amethi, he knows defeat is confirmed, that's why he ran away to Kerala.

''And with whose support they want to win elections in Kerala. Congress is fighting in alliance with Muslim League in Kerala, the same Muslim League that became the reason of country's partition,'' he said.

Union minister Smriti Irani also hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of betraying the people of Amethi by choosing to file his nomination from Kerala's Wayanad.

Earlier in the day, Congress chief filed his nomination in the Collector's office in Wayanad. He was accompanied by sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.